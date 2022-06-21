1 minute read
Saudi Arabia intends to lead investments worth $30 bln in Egypt - joint communique
CAIRO, June 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia intends to lead investments worth $30 billion in Egypt, said a joint Saudi-Egyptian communique issued on Tuesday at the end of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to Cairo.
Earlier, Egypt and Saudi Arabia signed 14 agreements valued at $7.7 billion.
Reporting by Mohamed Wali and Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel
