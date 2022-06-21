Saudi Arabia intends to lead investments worth $30 bln in Egypt - joint communique

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets Egyptian officials as Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi accompanies him, during his visit to Cairo, Egypt, June 21, 2022. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO, June 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia intends to lead investments worth $30 billion in Egypt, said a joint Saudi-Egyptian communique issued on Tuesday at the end of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to Cairo.

Earlier, Egypt and Saudi Arabia signed 14 agreements valued at $7.7 billion.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mohamed Wali and Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.