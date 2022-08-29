1 minute read
Walmart proposes to increase stake in South Africa's Massmart
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S Walmart Inc (WMT.N), which owns a majority stake in South Africa's Massmart (MSMJ.J), has proposed to buy the remaining shares in the retailer at 62 rand ($3.65) each, Massmart said on Monday as its half-year loss widened.
If the offer is made and implemented, it would result in the delisting of Massmart, Massmart said.
($1 = 16.9872 rand)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Tom Hogue
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.