Walmart proposes to increase stake in South Africa's Massmart

A worker arranges fruits on a shelf at Makro Store Riversands of South African retailer Massmart in Midrand, South Africa, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S Walmart Inc (WMT.N), which owns a majority stake in South Africa's Massmart (MSMJ.J), has proposed to buy the remaining shares in the retailer at 62 rand ($3.65) each, Massmart said on Monday as its half-year loss widened.

If the offer is made and implemented, it would result in the delisting of Massmart, Massmart said.

($1 = 16.9872 rand)

