FTSE inches lower amid global caution; M&S slips on cost warning
- FTSE 100 down 0.3%, FTSE 250 off 0.3%
Nov 9 (Reuters) - UK's blue-chip shares edged lower on Wednesday amid a cautious global mood as investors awaited the outcome of U.S. midterm elections, while Marks & Spencer fell after the retailer warned of higher costs.
The export-oriented FTSE 100 (.FTSE) fell 0.3% by 0829 GMT, while the domestically-oriented FTSE 250 (.FTMC) also shed 0.3%.
Global markets were subdued as investors braced for U.S. inflation data due this week and eyed results of midterm polls that could signify a power shift in Washington.
In the UK, travel and leisure stocks (.FTNMX405010) led declines after pub group J D Wetherspoon (JDW.L) slipped 3.7% after warning that its sales had slowed in October.
Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) dropped 1.2% as it warned of a "gathering storm" of higher costs and pressure on household budgets, and reiterated full-year profits would fall. The broader retail index (.FTNMX404010) slipped 0.5%.
Broadcaster ITV (ITV.L) fell 4.4% as it forecast slightly lower ad revenue for 2022 despite a FIFA World Cup boost in the key Christmas quarter, and flagged a high degree of economic uncertainty.
