Apollo names former German regulator chief as senior advisor - source















FRANKFURT, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Global investor Apollo (APO.N) is appointing the former president of Germany's financial regulator, Felix Hufeld, as a senior advisor, said a person with knowledge of the matter.

Hufeld, a prominent figure in German finance who left the BaFin regulator in the wake of the collapse of the payments company Wirecard, did not respond to requests for comment.

Apollo holds banking and insurance assets in Germany that BaFin oversees. BaFin declined immediate comment.

The Bonn-based regulator, which is part of the finance ministry, came under fire for failing to spot wrongdoing ahead of Wirecard's implosion in 2020 in Germany’s biggest fraud case.

Hufeld left the regulator last year after six years as president. "Now there are other tasks to tackle," he said at the time, wishing his successor the best.

BaFin is now under new leadership.

Bloomberg first reported the move.

