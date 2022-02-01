Australia sovereign wealth fund reports slowdown in returns, tightens approach

SYDNEY, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Australia's sovereign wealth fund on Tuesday reported a slight slowdown from the barnstorming returns of the pandemic equities rally, and said it was taking a more conservative investment approach in the face of likely further declines.

The Future Fund said its main portfolio returned 19.1% on its investments in calendar 2021, far above its self-imposed target of 7.5% but short of the record 22% annualised return rate it experienced six months earlier.

The fund, established in 2006 to cover escalating pension liabilities for public servants, said it surpassed A$200 billion ($141 billion) for the first time and now stood at A$204 billion.

"The board's focus is on positioning the portfolio to be resilient to an environment of greater uncertainty and we expect future returns to be lower than in recent years," said Future Fund Chair Peter Costello, a former federal treasurer.

Costello listed rising inflation and rising interest rates as the main investment challenges, saying "a period of exceptional stimulation through monetary policy ... will have to come to an end."

The fund cut its exposure to equities markets, which make up nearly a third of its allocations, since three months earlier, according to its filings. It meanwhile raised its exposure to cash and debt securities.

The shift out of equities followed a "run-up in prices, and our view is that risk is likely to be less well-rewarded in future," fund CEO Raphael Arndt said.

"We are seeking out opportunities to access value from less liquid and more skill-based investments."

($1 = 1.4150 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Byron Kaye Editing by Chris Reese

