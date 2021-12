BENGALURU, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech has submitted an application to the country's drug regulator to conduct a late-stage trial for a booster dose of its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine, Reuters partner ANI said on Monday, citing a source.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.