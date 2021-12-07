BlackRock spreads iShares custody work across Wall Street

The BlackRock logo is pictured outside their headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Asset manager BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) is adding Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N), Citigroup Inc (C.N) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) as U.S. custodians for its iShares exchange-traded funds, diversifying beyond long-time partner State Street Corp (STT.N).

The world's largest asset manager is also expected to add new service providers next year for the Ireland-based book of business for iShares.

BlackRock's decision to add custodians was telegraphed earlier, and State Street acknowledged in February that company intended to move a "significant portion" of its ETF assets to other providers to diversify. The business that State Street expected to move represented about 1.5% of its fee revenue, or roughly $140 million.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

BlackRock's iShares are the largest provider of ETFs with some $3 trillion in assets.

Its decision to add more service providers underscores the surging popularity of ETFs. Assets in iShares, for example, have grown by roughly $1 trillion during the pandemic as investors poured record amounts of money into financial markets.

The growth has made servicing these assets, a low-margin business that includes holding assets and processing trades, more attractive for banks, prompting more of them to try to get bigger pieces of the market. Competition has pushed down fees and could cut costs for consumers.

Roman Regelman, BNY Mellon’s chief executive of asset servicing and head of digital, said BlackRock’s move to add service providers is positive for the industry because it adds resiliency, encourages transparency and promotes innovation.

Regelman said he was optimistic BNY Mellon would become a service provider for a substantial portion of the iShares’ European business to be awarded next year. That business, he said, has higher margins than the U.S. work.

"We already have a proposal in, but they have to make a formal decision," he said, adding that he expected BlackRock to add fewer partners in Europe than it did in the United States.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Henry; Editing by Paritosh Bansal and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.