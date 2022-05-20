BlackRock's iShares to delist London-listed MSCI Russia ETF on June 22

A sign for BlackRock Inc hangs above the company's building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - BlackRock's iShares will delist its MSCI Russia exchange-traded fund on or around June 22 because it is being closed, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The American depositary receipt/global depositary receipt-based fund is currently suspended, iShares said in a statement.

"This delisting is being carried out in connection with the termination of the fund," iShares VII plc said.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Karin Strohecker

