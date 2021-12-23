Brazil's Facily claims 'unicorn' status after $135 mln funding round

SAO PAULO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian social e-commerce platform Facily said on Thursday it had achieved a $1 billion valuation to become the country's newest tech "unicorn" following its latest funding round.

The $135 million funding round, led by venture capital investors Goodwater and Prosus was an extension of its $250 million series D announced last week. Rise Capital, Emerging Variant and Tru Arrow also took part.

Founded in 2018 and focused on online sales to Brazil's low-income families, Facily grew sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said the funding round proceeds will be used to invest in logistics, user experience and fund expansion next year.

A unicorn company refers to a startup that has achieved a valuation of more than $1 billion. Facily did not give further details on its valuation.

Reporting by Aluisio Alves, writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

