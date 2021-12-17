Britain toughens up climate-related disclosures by companies and funds

The City of London financial district is seen with office skyscrapers commonly known as 'Cheesegrater', 'Gherkin' and 'Walkie Talkie' seen in London, Britain, January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog said on Friday it will increase from January the number of firms which should explain to investors how climate-change is hitting their businesses.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) confirmed companies with a standard listing on the London Stock Exchange will have to say in their annual reports whether disclosures are in line with a set of globally agreed norms or explain why they are not.

There will also be a similar requirement for asset managers, life insurers and pension providers, the FCA said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Iain Withers

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.