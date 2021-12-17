Funds
Britain toughens up climate-related disclosures by companies and funds
1 minute read
LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog said on Friday it will increase from January the number of firms which should explain to investors how climate-change is hitting their businesses.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) confirmed companies with a standard listing on the London Stock Exchange will have to say in their annual reports whether disclosures are in line with a set of globally agreed norms or explain why they are not.
There will also be a similar requirement for asset managers, life insurers and pension providers, the FCA said.
Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Iain Withers
