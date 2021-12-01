Funds
China to ban loophole used by tech firms for foreign IPOs - Bloomberg News
Dec 1 (Reuters) - China is planning to ban companies from going public on foreign stock markets through variable interest entities, closing a loophole used by the country's tech industry to raise capital from overseas investors, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
