China to ban loophole used by tech firms for foreign IPOs - Bloomberg News

1 minute read

A computer network cable is seen above a Chinese flag in this July 12, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

Dec 1 (Reuters) - China is planning to ban companies from going public on foreign stock markets through variable interest entities, closing a loophole used by the country's tech industry to raise capital from overseas investors, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

