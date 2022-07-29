China Evergrande updates on offshore debt restructuring plan

A partially removed company logo of China Evergrande Group is seen on the facade of its headquarters, near a traffic light in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China January 10, 2022. REUTERS/David Kirton

HONG KONG, July 29 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) said on Friday it will arrange asset packages that may include equity in its two offshore listed units as a sweetener for restructured offshore debt.

The two listed units are Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd (6666.HK), and electric vehicle maker China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd (0708.HK).

Evergrande said in a long-awaited update on its preliminary offshore restructuring proposal that it expected due diligence work on the group to be completed in the near future, and it aims to achieve further progress and announce a specific offshore restructuring plan within 2022.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Clare Jim and Sameer Manekar; Editing by Sumeet Chaterjee, Arun Koyyur and Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.