Credit derivatives panel asked to decide whether Russia may have repudiated debt

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - A market participant asked the EMEA Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee on Friday to decide on whether a possible repudiation or moratorium has occurred on debt issued by the Russian government.

The question could potentially be one step in the process of triggering some $6 billion of insurance policies on exposure to Russia external government debt against default - so called credit default swaps (CDS).

The unnamed market participant, generally a holder of such a CDS, referred in its question to a Russian dollar-denominated bond that has $1.7 billion outstanding and is maturing in March 2030 with a coupon payment due on March 31.

The case cites a series of Kremlin announcements since late February about various curbs on payments due on Russian securities to foreign investors, following the imposition of severe Western sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

A repudiation or moratorium is one of a number of commonly-established non-payment scenarios that could trigger a payout of CDS. read more

The Determinations Committee will now have to decide on whether a default or credit event has happened that merits payout of CDS. It was not clear when the committee would announce a decision.

JPMorgan noted that the "bar of 'Repudiation/Moratorium' credit event is typically quite high" and was rejected for Argentina in 2014.

"The 'Repudiation/Moratorium' credit event also needs an eventual 'failure to pay' to complete it, with the trigger date then the only difference between these two credit events," JPMorgan analysts wrote in a note to clients.

Russia's next hard currency bond payments of $117 million across two coupon payments are due on March 16. They have what are known as 30-day grace periods, which means a default would not formally happen on April 15.

Investment bank JPMorgan estimates there is roughly $6 billion worth of outstanding CDS that would need to pay out.

Reporting by Karin Strohecker Editing by Mark Heinrich

