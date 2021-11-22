Credit Suisse appoints Jeroen Bos global head of sustainable investing for AM

The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at a branch office in Zurich, Switzerland, November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd WIegmann

ZURICH, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has appointed Jeroen Bos as global head of sustainable investing for its asset management business effective Jan. 1, 2022, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

Bos joins the Swiss bank from NN Investment Partners in the Netherlands where he has held a number of senior roles since starting in 2008, most recently serving as the head of specialized equity & responsible investing, Credit Suisse said in the memo.

"The appointment of a global head of sustainable investing for asset management underscores our commitment to the topic, and reflects the continued, growing importance of sustainability and ESG integration for our clients and for Credit Suisse," the bank said.

A spokesman for Credit Suisse confirmed the appointment.

Dutch insurer NN Group's asset management arm was acquired by Goldman Sachs (GS.N) earlier this year. read more

Reporting by Oliver Hirt, writing by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

