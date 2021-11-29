Funds
EUROPE RESEARCH ROUNDUP A.P. Moller-Maersk, Homeserve, Swiss Prime Site
1 minute read
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several European companies, including A.P. Moller-Maersk, Homeserve and Swiss Prime Site AG, on Monday.
HIGHLIGHTS
Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Monday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order.
Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.