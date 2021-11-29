EUROPE RESEARCH ROUNDUP A.P. Moller-Maersk, Homeserve, Swiss Prime Site

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several European companies, including A.P. Moller-Maersk, Homeserve and Swiss Prime Site AG, on Monday.

HIGHLIGHTS

Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Monday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.