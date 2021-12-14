Greece accepted bonds worth 2.9 bln euros in debt swap offer

ATHENS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Greece accepted bonds worth 2.9 billion euros ($3.28 billion) in a debt exchange offer for outstanding government securities expiring in 2023 to 2042, its debt agency said on Tuesday.

The amount accounts for 72% of the total principal amount of outstanding securities that were offered for exchange or cash, the debt agency said, citing preliminary results of the offer.

The move targeted bonds of about 4 billion euros that were issued under a previous debt writedown in 2012 and were mainly held by retail investors who had not accepted a similar exchange offer in 2017.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Greece offered to exchange outstanding bonds maturing from 2023 through to 2042, with new issues of 2% bonds expiring in April 2027, 3.9% bonds maturing in 2033, 4.0% bonds in 2037 and 4.2% bonds in 2042. read more

"The move will add liquidity in specific parts of the yield curb and extend the average maturity of Greek debt," a finance ministry official told Reuters.

The offer expired on Dec. 10 and the settlement date is expected on Dec. 17. Final results of the debt swap are expected on Dec. 14, the agency said.

($1 = 0.8839 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Angeliki Koutantou, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.