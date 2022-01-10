Column: Hedge fund support for U.S. Treasuries wanes: McGeever

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan 10 (Reuters) - Hedge funds are making a New Year push to get on board the consensus trade gripping the U.S. bond market and which just delivered the biggest weekly rise in yields since 2019.

With policymakers last week amplifying the hawkish tone from the minutes of the Fed's December policy meeting, markets are now betting that interest rates will rise, and the Fed's balance sheet will be reduced, earlier and more aggressively than anticipated.

The first Commodity Futures Trading Commission positioning data of 2022 shows that funds significantly extended their net short positions in five- and 10-year Treasuries futures at the turn of the year, and halved their net long holdings of two-year futures.

A deeper dig into the numbers, however, shows that this clear souring of sentiment towards U.S. government paper was largely a consequence of funds liquidating long positions, or bets that bonds will rise, rather than building short positions.

The question now is whether the recent surge in yields encourages speculators to take the next step and build on that momentum by opening fresh short positions rather than simply throwing in the towel on their losing long positions.

YIELDS ON THE MOVE

The first Commodity Futures Trading Commission data of the year show that funds cut their net long position in two-year Treasury futures to 41,999 contracts in the week to Jan. 4 from a five-year high of 87,804 the week before.

Funds extended their net short position in five-year futures by more than 100,000 contracts to a chunky net short of 402,875 contracts, and increased their 10-year net shorts by more than 63,000 contracts to 276,923 contracts.

Net Position

These moves in the futures market mirror developments in the cash market. Last week saw the biggest rise in the two-year Treasury yield since October 2019, and the biggest rise in the five-year and 10-year yields since September 2019.

Deutsche Bank strategist Steven Zeng recommends going short or selling 10-year Treasuries because the Fed will tighten aggressively to combat rising inflation expectations, which in turn raises hedging cost for foreign investors, reducing Treasuries' appeal. "These factors, coupled with a brighter economic outlook starting in Spring and fading concerns of disruptions caused by COVID, are bearish for rates," he wrote in a note on Sunday.

YIELD CURVE CURSE

Hedge funds will be hoping their Treasuries trades this year are, on the whole, better than they were last year.

Based on CFTC positioning and moves in bond yields over the course of last year, funds were on the right side of the 10-year trade, did poorly in the two-year space, and so ultimately struggled to capture the ebb and flow of the yield curve.

They extended their net short position in 10-year futures by 238,559 contracts, the most in five years and a winning bet as the 10-year yield ultimately rose 59 basis points last year.

But the 223,930 contract swing in favor of two-year futures, which culminated in the largest net long position since 2016, was on a scale never seen before. And it came as the two-year yield rose 61 basis points.

Annual Change

Essentially, funds bet on the two-year/10-year curve bear-steepening, but it actually ended the year virtually unchanged at a positive 77 basis points. That apparent stability, however, masked huge swings that saw a historic steepening in the first quarter and a similarly aggressive flattening in the fourth quarter.

Hedge fund industry data provider HFR's benchmark macro fund index rose 7.52% last year, its best performance since 2010. On the face of it, that's not bad, certainly better than the few years of negative returns in that time, and better than the Barclays Government/Credit Bond Index's 1.48% decline.

But the index's headline figure was skewed by an outsized 23.6% surge in the commodities component, and masked a 0.76% fall in the currency index.

By Jamie McGeever; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa

