Invesco suspends London-listed Russia fund due to Ukraine crisis

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Invesco Markets (IVZ.N) has suspended trading in its London-listed Russian exchange-traded fund (ETF) (RDXS.L) due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it said on Wednesday.

Invesco RDX UCITS ETF's directors froze the fund because of the market disruption caused by the war and the deteriorating tradeability of Russian shares and global depositary receipts, Invesco said in a statement.

Invesco also pointed to the closure of the Moscow exchange and the decision by the Vienna Stock Exchange to suspend all indices containing Russian securities.

The Invesco ETF tracks the Russian Depositary Index of the most actively-traded Russian securities traded on the London Stock Exchange.

HSBC (HSBA.L) and DWS have this week also suspended Russian ETFs due to the market turmoil caused by the invasion. read more

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Jason Neely

