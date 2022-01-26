Israeli cloud data firm Firebolt raises $100 mln, valued at $1.4 bln

JERUSALEM, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Firebolt, an Israeli cloud data warehouse, said on Wednesday it raised $100 million in a private funding round that brings its valuation to $1.4 billion a year after emerging from stealth mode.

The latest round brings total funds raised to $269 million.

Firebolt said it has built a new kind of cloud data warehouse that analyses huge amounts of data efficiently and cheaper.

The new funding will primarily be used to further expand its product and engineering teams, it said. Firebolt said its staff has almost doubled in the past half year to 200 employees, mostly engineers, in 25 countries.

Alkeon Capital led the financing round, with participation by Sozo Ventures, Glynn Capital, and existing investors Zeev Ventures, Angular Ventures, Dawn Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, K5 Global and TLV Partners.

Reporting by Steven Scheer

