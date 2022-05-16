ISS recommends McDonald's shareholders back management directors in fight with Icahn

Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

BOSTON, May 16 (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholders Services on Monday recommended that McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) shareholders vote for the company's directors instead of the two candidates activist investor Carl Icahn has proposed.

"The dissident campaign has not made a sufficient case, on an issue-specific or broader view of ESG, that the immediate replacement of incumbent directors is necessary at this time," ISS wrote in the report it sent to clients on Monday morning.

Icahn is trying to convince shareholders to add his director nominees to the board to hold the company accountable to pledges it made a decade ago to stop buying pork from producers that use gestation crates.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.