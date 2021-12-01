Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 1

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

GENERAL

Italy reported coronavirus-related 89 deaths on Tuesday against 65 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 12,764 from 7,975.

ECONOMY

IHS Markit releases November PMI manufacturing (0845 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases November car sales data (1700 GMT).

November state sector borrowing requirement data.

COMPANIES

EXOR (EXOR.MI)

The holding company of Italy's Agnelli family will have about 9 billion euros ($10.2 billion) available for investments including in luxury industry, once it completes the sale of reinsurer PartnerRe, its CEO said on Tuesday. Chief Executive John Elkann said Exor was not aiming to create a luxury group, after it became the largest shareholder in Chinese group Shang Xia last year. read more

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI (BMPS.MI)

The bailed-out lender said on Tuesday is looking to restart talks with the EU Commission's competition unit, as the bank is seeking to get Bruxelles approval for its industrial plan.

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM) (TLIT.MI)

Italy's biggest telecoms firm on Tuesday said the head of human resources Luciano Sale would leave the group under a mutual agreement with the company, as a reshuffle of TIM's top management takes shape after Luigi Gubitosi resigned from the role of CEO last week.

A $12 billion takeover proposal for TIM by private equity giant KKR has highlighted an 'Italian discount', which a surge in investor interest and a European fund aimed at supporting its struggling economy could help narrow. read more

GIGLIO.COM (GGTV.MI)

During Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales on the online fashion platform were four times the amount of the same period of 2019 and were up 117% from last year, the company said on Tuesday.

PROMOTICA (PMTI.MI)

The marketing solutions company bought a 80% stake in Grani & Partners from Giochi Preziosi, it said in a statement.

DIARY

"Healthcare Summit" online event with Health Undersecretary Pierpaolo Sileri, National health institute ISS President Silvio Brusaferro, Italian Drug Agency (AIFA) representative Maurizio Belfiglio (0800 GMT).

Rome, "5G ITALY" continues; ends on Dec. 2. On Wednesday expected attendees include Industry Undersecretary Anna Ascani, Open Fiber Chairman Franco Bassanini, Vodafone (VOD.L) Italian unit CEO Aldo Bisio, INWIT (INWT.MI) CEO Giovanni Ferigo, WindTre CEO Jeffrey Hedberg, Linkem CEO Davide Rota, ZTE (000063.SZ) Western Europe President and Italian unit CEO Hu Kun, Industry Ministry representative Donatella Proto (from 0830 GMT).

Rome, Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti attends Interministerial Committee for Space and Aerospace Policies (COMINT) meeting (0830 GMT).

Rome, ISTAT ends 14th statistics conference "A modern data ecosystem for an inclusive and sustainable restart" (from 0830 GMT); on Wednesday expected attendees include Bank of Italy Vice Director General Alessandra Perrazzelli and ISTAT President Gian Carlo Blangiardo delivers closing.

Web conference on cybersecurity. Attendees include Defence Undersecretary Giorgio Mulé, Italian Cybersecurity Agency Vice Director Nunzia Ciardi, Leonardo (LDOF.MI) representative Enrico Savio, Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) (TIM) representative Stefano Grassi (0845 GMT).

Rome, "Forum Qualenergia" starts (0900 GMT); ends on Dec. 2. On Wednesday expected attendees include European Parliament President David Sassoli, Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani.

Genoa, Leonardo (LDOF.MI) holds news conference to present Genoa competence centre for digitisation (0930 GMT).

Rome, Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Economy Minister Daniele Franco meet parliamentary group leaders on the budget law (1100 GMT).

Rome, Bank of Italy Director General and Italian insurers' supervisor IVASS President Luigi Federico Signorini (1230 GMT) and Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti (1500 GMT) speak before Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic (COPASIR).

Rome, Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti receives Lebanon Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib (1730 GMT).

Rome, national agency for technologies, energy and environment ENEA presents 10th "Annual report on energy efficiency" and 12th "Annual report on tax deductions for energy saving measures and use of renewable energy sources in existing buildings" with Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani.

Rome, Italian Drug Agency (AIFA)'s Scientific Technical Commission (STC) holds meeting to approve COVID vaccine also for children from 5 to 11 years old.

