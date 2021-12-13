Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 13

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

The Italian government could devote 3 billion euros to reduce an expected increase in energy prices, La Repubblica said on Sunday, adding the money would be on the top of nearly 4 billion euros already earmarked to compensate for higher energy costs.

GENERAL

Italy reported 66 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 96 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 19,215 from 21,042.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA (TLIT.MI)

The phone group's board on Friday may reject KKR's (KKR.N) request to access TIM's books before formalising its takeover offer, La Stampa reported on Saturday, adding the U.S. fund is expected to still go ahead and launch its bid without a due diligence process.

ITALGAS (IG.MI)

The gas grid company on Sunday expressed its sorrow and condolences to people in Ravanusa after a gas explosion that killed at least three people. The group said its emergency service had received no reports of gas leaks in the area last week and added the Ravanusa distribution network had been fully inspected in both 2020 and 2021. read more

STELLANTIS (STLA.MI)

Italy's Lancia will pursue profitability over volume to secure a long-term home in the 14 brand Stellantis stable and try to emulate German carmaker Mercedes to do so, its boss Luca Napolitano told Reuters. read more

UNICREDIT (CRDI.MI)

The bank is set to cut 950 full-time positions in Italy under a new plan to the end of 2024 Italy's second-biggest bank presented on Thursday, unions said in a statement. read more

UNICREDIT, ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI (GASI.MI), MEDIOBANCA (MDBI.MI)

UniCredit wants to grow its domestic footprint and could consider tie-ups in Italy and abroad, but has no interest in the country's biggest insurer Generali and its top shareholder Mediobanca, CEO Andrea Orcel said in a newspaper interview. read more

ENI (ENI.MI)

Italian prosecutors are set to ask for a case against Eni and its head over alleged obstruction of justice in corruption cases in Nigeria and Algeria to be dropped after wrapping up a probe, according to a document and sources. read more

GENERALI

Fitch Ratings on Friday raised the insurer's long-term rating to 'A-' from 'BBB+' with a positive outlook.

CEO Philippe Donnet's industrial plan will focus on digital and information technology, asset management and highly profitable insurance markets including Asia and the United States, La Repubblica wrote on Sunday.

Generali's investor Leonardo Del Vecchio, who is opposing to the renewal of Donnet at the helm of the insurer, could welcome an expansion in the United States, the daily added.

CAR SECTOR

Italy will phase out new internal combustion-engine cars by 2035, in line with other advanced economies, and light commercial vehicles by 2024, the inter-ministerial ecological transition committee said on Friday, raising alarm at industry lobby ANFIA which said "an excessively aggressive transition towards electrification" put thousands of jobs at risk.

In the coming years, the Italian government should provide incentives for the purchase of both non-polluting cars and used cars, Transport Minister Enrico Giovannini told La Stampa on Sunday. "The government could also use the European fund for the ecological transition, aimed precisely to avoid a negative social impact," Giovannini said.

WEBUILD (WBD.MI)

Italy's biggest builder is considering selling its stake in Milan's 1.8 billion euro new metro line project, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday, adding private equity infrastructure funds could be interested in Webuild's stake which stands at 19.27% when including the holding of rival Astaldi which Webuild took over.

STMICROLECTRONICS

Trades ex-dividend of 0.06 U.S. dollars per share as quarterly dividend.

DIARY

Rome, Chamber of Deputies examines law on assisted suicide.

Milan, banking union FABI holds 126th National Council, with General Secretary Lando Maria Sileoni, Italian banking association ABI Chairman Antonio Patuanelli, Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) CEO Carlo Messina, Unicredit CEO Andrea Orcel, Unipol (UNPI.MI) CEO Carlo Cimbri, BPER Banca (EMII.MI) CEO Piero Montani, Monte dei Paschi (BMPS.MI) C EO Guido Bastianini, Banco BPM (BAMI.MI) CEO Giuseppe Castagna, Credit Agricole Italia CEO Giampiero Maioli; ends Dec. 17.

