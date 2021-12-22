Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 22

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

GENERAL

Italy reported 153 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 137 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 30,798 from 16,213, the first time above 30,000 since November last year.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases November non-EU foreign trade (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES

BPER (EMII.MI), BANCA CARIGE (CRGI.MI)

BPER Banca said on Tuesday it was open to holding in-depth discussions with Carige's owner FITD about its offer to buy the ailing regional lender. read more

INTESA SANPAPOLO (ISP.MI)

The five banking foundations which hold a stake in Italy's largest lender said on Tuesday they would present a joint list for the upcoming board renewal.

LEONARDO (LDOF.MI)

An Italian supplier at the centre of recent industrial snags on the 787 Dreamliner airplane produced more than 4,000 non-compliant parts destined for Boeing Co (BA.N) over five years, a preliminary report from Italian prosecutors shows.

Italy's Leonardo, which was the immediate customer for parts made by the supplier based in southern Italy and has said it too is a victim of the suspected failure to meet specifications, declined comment on the new finding emerging from the prosecutors' document. read more

ENEL (ENEI.MI)

Europe's biggest utility said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement with private equity firm Cinven to renew their partnership in Ufinet Latam, with Enel retaining a 19.5%% stake in the South American broadband operator. read more

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM) (TLIT.MI)

Main trade unions in the telecoms sector have asked for an "urgent" meeting with the new Telecom Italia General Director, Pietro Labriola, to evaluate the possible impact of the new business plan on the company work force, according to a letter sent to Labriola by the three main Unions.

STELLANTIS (STLA.MI)

FCA Bank, a 50-50 joint venture between the carmaker and Credit Agricole, said on Tuesday it bought Portugal's Sadorent, a short- and medium-term car rental company, further expanding its footprint in the country.

JUVENTUS (JUVE.MI)

The soccer team said on Tuesday that 98.45% of new shares offered in connection with a capital increase it launched had been subscribed after rights auction. FWN2T60LK

CAMPARI (CPRI.MI)

After the closing of the enrolment period between Oct. 18 and Dec. 17, Campari said the rate of its workforce who decided to join the Employee Stock Ownership Plan, amounted to 51.6% of all eligible employees. Campari CEO said in a statement that the result was a great achievement for the group.

DIRECTA SIM

Trading online broker debuts on Euronext Growth Milan.

ISCC FINTECH

Fintech company debuts on Euronext Growth Milan.

DIARY

Assogestioni releases November fund flows data.

Rome, Prime Minister Mario Draghi holds year-end news conference (0930 GMT).

Rome, representatives of Leonardo (LDOF.MI) and Rheinmetall Italian unit informally speak before Chamber of Deputies Industry Committee on OTO-Melara sale (from 1000 GMT).

Rome, External Information and Security Agency (AISE) President Giovanni Caravelli and AVIO (AVI.MI) CEO Giulio Ranzo speak before Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic (COPASIR) (from 1200 GMT).

