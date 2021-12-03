Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 3

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

GENERAL

Italy reported 72 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 103 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 16,806 from 15,085.

ECONOMY

Fitch rating agency scheduled review on Italy's sovereign debt rating.

IHS Markit releases November service PMI data (0845 GMT).

ISTAT releases Italian economy perspectives in 2021-2022 data (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES

LEONARDO (LDOF.MI), FINCANTIERI (FCT.MI)

KMW+Nexter Defence Systems (KNDS) is close to making a 650 million euro binding bid for Leonardo's OTO Melara and Wass units, three sources said on Thursday, in a move that could strengthen its position in the land defence sector.

KNDS is pitted against Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, which expressed an interest in the units but has not started formal due diligence and has put forward a less generous proposal so far, the sources said. read more

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM) (TLIT.MI)

The telecoms group is looking to draw up a list of candidates on Friday to advise it on a takeover approach from U.S. group KKR as banks jockey for position in Europe's biggest ever private equity deal. read more

UNICREDIT (CRDI.MI)

UniCredit is in the process of selecting a loan recovery firm to service a 1 billion euro portfolio of so-called unlikely-to-pay (UTP) loans, a person close to the matter said. read more

ATLANTIA (ATL.MI)

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meetings (1000 GMT).

BIALETTI INDUSTRIE (BIA.MI)

The company said on Thursday that Marco Deotto had entered the group as chief financial officer.

IPO, DATRIX

The technology company specialising Big Data analysis debuts on Euronext Growth Milan bourse segment.

DIARY

Rome, Cabinet meeting (morning).

Rome, ISPI continues 7th edition of "Rome MED Dialogues" (from 0800 GMT); expected attendees include: Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, Italian Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini, Germany's Foreign Minister Niels Annen, Lybia's Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, ISPI President and Fincantieri (FCT.MI) Chairman Giampiero Massolo.

Rome, Prime Minister Mario Draghi attends "4th Conference on the family" (0915 GMT).

Rome, Prime Minister Mario Draghi delivers videomessage at convention "The New World/The Restart" organised by Guido Carli Foundation (1630 GMT).

((Milan newsroom, +39 02 6612 9507, fax +39 02 801149, milan.newsroom@news.reuters.com))

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............(.PG.MI)

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............(.PL.MI)

FTSE IT allshare index (.FTITLMS)

FTSE Mib index........ (.FTMIB)

FTSE Allstars index... (.FTSTAR)

FTSE Mid Cap index.... (.FTITMC)

Block trades.......... (.BLK.MI)

Stories on Italy......

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

European Equities speed guide...................

FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................(.FTEU3)

DJ STOXX index......................................(.STOXX)

Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................(.PGL.STOXXS)

Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................(.PGL.STOXXES)

Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................(.PGL.FTEU3S)

Top 25 European pct gainers.......................(.PG.PEUR)

Top 25 European pct losers........................(.PL.PEUR)

Main stock markets:

Dow Jones...............(.DJI) Wall Street report .....

Nikkei 225.............(.N225) Tokyo report............

FTSE 100...............(.FTSE) London report...........

Xetra DAX.............(.GDAXI) Frankfurt market stories

CAC-40.................(.FCHI) Paris market stories...

World Indices.....................................

Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........

Western European IPO diary..........................

European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............

Main currency report:...............................

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.