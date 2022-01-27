Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 27

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

GENERAL

Italy reported 167,206 COVID-19 related cases on Wednesday, against 186,740 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 426 from 468.

(*) Italy will ease COVID-19 restrictions for all visitors from European Union countries starting from Feb. 1 , the health ministry said on Wednesday. read more

POLITICS

Italy's lawmakers failed to elect a new head of state for a third day running on Wednesday, with no consensus candidate emerging to replace outgoing President Sergio Mattarella. read more

Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the importance of ties between Russia's energy industry and Italy as he addressed Italian business leaders in a video-conference on Wednesday despite rising tensions over Ukraine. The meeting with top Italian companies, including state-controlled Enel , went ahead despite a call from Rome for business executives not to attend. read more

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases October industry sales data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.0 billion euro new 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM) (TLIT.MI)

Telecom Italia on Wednesday opened the door to a spin-off of its prized infrastructure assets, sayingits newly-appointed chief executive would explore options to create value for shareholders. read more

LEONARDO (LDOF.MI)

The defence and aerospace group said on Wednesday it had not taken a formal decision about a sale of a business line at its DRS division. Bloomberg reported that Leonardo was considering options for its Global Enterprise Solutions business, including a sale. read more

(*) The Eurodrone project for an unmanned aerial system, in which the state-controlled defence group is involved, will kick-off after a green light by the Spanish government, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. The plan is expected to relaunch Leonardo's plants in the southern cities of Foggia and Grottaglie, close to Taranto, it added.

(*) GENERALI (GASI.MI)

Italy's Generali said on Thursday it would become the majority shareholder in both its life and non-life Indian insurance joint ventures. read more

The insurer's board will meet on Feb. 2 to co-opt three new directors following the resignations of Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, Romolo Bardin and Sabrina Pucci, MF reported.

(*) STELLANTIS (STLA.MI),

The carmaker said on Thursday it plans to increase its stake in its joint venture with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) (601238.SS) in China to 75% from 50% to set new grounds for its business in the Asian market. read more

(*) M&A/ITA

Shipping company MSC wants to hold a majority stake in ITA Airways and be able to run the Italian carrier, the chairman of the Swiss-based group was quoted as saying in an interview with daily Corriere della Sera published on Thursday. read more

In a separate report, in daily Il Messaggero, Aponte was quoted as saying that it was "likely" that ITA could be worth up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.68 billion) and that the group would verify the value as soon as it would gain access to documents.

(*) SAIPEM (SRG.MI), TENARIS (TENR.MI)

Italian energy services group Saipem, steel pipe giant Tenaris and chemicals group SIAD said on Thursday they had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the study of a CO2 capture and utilization project in Italy. read more

STMICROELECTRONICS

(*) French-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics said on Thursday it planned to double its investments in 2022 from a year ago to up to $3.6 billion, buoyed by high demand that drove its earnings to beat expectations in the fourth quarter. read more

Conference call (0830 GMT).

HERA (HRA.MI)

Board meeting to approve 2021-2025 industrial plan, followed by presentation online (1430 GMT).

SAFILO GROUP (SFLG.MI)

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO (SFER.MI)

Board meeting on preliminary FY results (revenues).

UNICREDIT (CRDI.MI)

Board meeting on FY results (press release on Jan. 28).

DIARY

Il Sole 24 Ore holds 31st edition of annual conference "Telefisco 2022" with Economy Minister Daniele Franco and tax agency Director Ernesto Maria Ruffini (0800 GMT).

Rome, on Thursday fourth ballot for the election of the President of the Republic (starting at 1000 GMT).

