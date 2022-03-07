Italy - Factors to watch on March 7

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

GENERAL

Italy reported 35,057 COVID-19 related cases on Sunday, against 39,963 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 105 from 173.

(*) It is possible that the COVID-19 pandemic was triggered by a virus which unintentionally escaped from a research centre, the Head Italy's medicine agency AIFA Giorgio Palu' told Corriere della Sera in an interview published on Monday, adding it would not be the first time that this had happened.

POLITICS

Italian police seize villas and yachts worth 143 million euros ($156 million) from five high-profile Russians who were placed on sanctions lists following Moscow's attack on Ukraine. read more

Italy and Qatar will try and boost their energy cooperation, Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Sunday following two days of talks in the Gulf state. read more

ECONOMY

The government is expected to introduce in April new measures to support consumers and companies from rising energy prices, la Repubblica reported on Monday, adding that Rome might consider resorting to extra borrowing, although this has not yet been discussed by the Economy Ministry.

Bank of Italy releases February data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on March 10.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM) (TLIT.MI)

Negative market reaction to 2021 results was totally foreseeable and it must not create any panic within the company, newly appointed CEO Pietro Labriola said in a message to staff after Telecom Italia saw some 30% of its market capitalisation wiped out on the Milan bourse in the last two sessions.

MEDIAFOREUROPE (MFE) (MFEA.MI), (MFEB.MI)

Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster said on Friday it was seeking authorization from the German Federal Cartel Office to raise its stake in ProSiebenSat.1 (PSMGn.DE) above 25%.

STELLANTIS (STLA.MI)

The car maker is considering the production and sale of a hybrid vehicle powered by electricity and ethanol in Brazil by 2025, and plans to launch a new brand in the country this year, the company's chief operating officer for South America said on Friday. read more

LEONARDO (LDOF.MI)

Prosecutors investigating suspected flawed parts produced by an Italian company for the Boeing (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner are expected to wrap up the probe by July, when they will say if the alleged defects could threaten the airplane's safety, two sources said. read more

IVECO (IVG.MI)

The truck, bus and engine maker said on Monday it had signed on March 4 a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hyundai Motor Company (005380.KS) to explore possible collaborations on shares vehicle technology, joint sourcing and mutual supply.

SANLORENZO (SNL.MI)

The yacht maker said on Friday none of its Russian clients were subject to the sanctions that hit Moscow after last month's invasion of Ukraine. Orders by customers of Russian nationality represented less than 10% of its backlog, spread over three financial years, it added.

FASHION

Milan-based luxury group Prada has suspended its retail operations in Russia. read more . On Monday, the group's Hong-Kong shares fell as much as 8.7% to HK$38.35, their lowest since November 2020.

Current sanctions and blocking Russian banks from the SWIFT payments system means that there will be a de facto stop to fashion exports from June as new collections cannot be sent to Russia, the head of the National Fashion Association CNMI Carlo Capasa told la Repubblica in an interview published on Monday. He added that total Italian fashion exports to Russia and Ukraine are worth 1.5 billion euros, with an extra 250 million euros worth of sales in Italy to tourists from the two countries, amounting to roughly 2% of all of the industry's exports.

AS ROMA (ASR.MI)

English striker Tammy Abraham's first-half goal was enough to earn AS Roma a 1-0 win over Atalanta on Saturday.

JUVENTUS FC (JUVE.MI)

A first-half goal from Alvaro Morata was enough to give Juventus a narrow 1-0 victory at home to Spezia in Serie A on Sunday as they tightened their grip on a Champions League spot.

SS LAZIO (LAZI.MI)

On Saturday Lazio beat host Cagliari 3-0 on Saturday.

DIARY

Milan, Bain & Co holds news conference to present 13th annual report on Private Equity (1030 GMT).

