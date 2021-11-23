Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 23

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

GENERAL

Italy reported 70 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 46 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 6,404 from 9,709.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Monday said it will be possible for the Italians to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster five months after completing the first vaccination cycle. read more

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone on Monday and discussed the migrant crisis at the Polish-Belarus border, energy prices and Ukraine, Draghi's office said. read more

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Nov. 26.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA (TLIT.MI)

Investors in Telecom Italia on Monday cheered a proposal by U.S. fund KKR (KKR.N) to buy Italy's debt-laden former phone monopoly for 33 billion euros ($37 billion) in what would be Europe's biggest ever private equity buyout.

The shares were 30% higher at closing at 0.4513 euros each, versus the offer's "indicative" price of 0.505 euros, with more than 11% of TIM's ordinary capital changing hands. read more

ENI (ENI.MI)

Energy group Eni could list up to 30% of its new retail and renewables business in what is likely to be one of Italy's biggest initial public offerings next year. At a presentation on Monday Eni Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi said between 20% and 30% of the unit, renamed Plenitude, could be listed depending on market conditions. read more

GENERALI (GASI.MI)

Italian publisher Gruppo De Agostini said on Monday it had started the process to sell its 1.44% stake in Generali but would still be in a position to exercise its voting rights at the insurer's next shareholders' meeting. read more

ATLANTIA (ATL.MI)

The bondholders of Atlantia's motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia approved on Monday proposed changes to the terms and conditions of nine bonds issued by Autostrade, clearing another hurdle for the unit's sale. read more

PIAGGIO (PIA.MI)

News conference to present "2022 strategies and news" with CEO Roberto Colaninno in Milan (1140 GMT).

PRYSMIAN (PRY.MI)

"Sustainability Day 2021" online event, CEO Valerio Battista delivers welcome remarks (1400 GMT); panel "Innovation for more sustainable power transmission grids" with Battista, Terna (TRN.MI) CEO Stefano Antonio Donnarumma (1510 GMT); Battista delivers closing address (1620 GMT).

DIARY

Wood MacKenzie and Reuters end "Energy Transition Europe 2021" virtual event (0900 GMT); panel "New Energy, New Challenges: Electrification, Flexibility, and the Grid" with EDF Energy (EDFIGE.UL) CEO Simone Rossi; panel "Today's Utility of Tomorrow" with Enel (ENEI.MI) Head of Europe Simone Mori; panel "Innovation in the Age of Transition" with Italgas (IG.MI) CEO Paolo Gallo; panel "Decarbonising Gas" with Snam (SRG.MI) CEO Marco Alvera.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments holds online news conference to present "2022 Outlook on market and asset allocation trends - Have we passed the peak?" (1330 GMT).

Aspenia Talk "Gli investimenti esteri in Italia e in Europa" online with British American Tobacco Italian unit President and CEO Roberta Palazzetti, STMicroelectronics Chairman Giuseppe Notarnicola (1700 GMT).

Rome, President Sergio Mattarella meets state auditors newly appointed prosecutors (1600 GMT).

Rome, conference on "1981-2021 of HIV: forty years in history" with Chamber of Deputies Speaker Roberto Fico addressing welcome remarks, Health Minister Roberto Speranza delivering closing address (0900 GMT).

Rome, representatives from National Council for Economy and Labour (CNEL) (0800 GMT), Bank of Italy (0900 GMT); state auditors (1000 GMT); Parliamentary Budget Office (1100 GMT); Economy Minister Daniele Franco (1930 GMT) due to speak before Senate and Chamber of Deputies Budget committees on mini-budget.

Rome, Ansaldo CEO Giuseppe Marino before Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic (COPASIR) on energy security in the current phase of ecological transition (1300 GMT).

Rome, state broadcaster RAI President Marinella Soldi and CEO Carlo Fuortes speak before Supervisory RAI Committee (1230 GMT).

Rome, "Welfare Italia Forum 2021" (0800 GMT). Welcome remarks by Unipol Group Chairman Pierluigi Stefanini, ISTAT President Gian Carlo Blangiardo, Equal opportunities Minister Elena Bonetti; panel "Insurance contribution to the development of welfare" with IVASS adiser Riccardo Cesari, Industry Deputy Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin; panel "The Other Transition: redesigning the welfare system" with ECB representative Ettore Dorrucci, PNRR technical secretary coordinator Chiara Goretti; Health Minister adviser Walter Ricciardi, National health institute ISS President Silvio Brusaferro, Health Ministry representative Andrea Urbani; OECD representative Stefano Scarpetta, Giuseppe Guzzetti, Unipol Group CEO Carlo Cimbri, Regional Affairs Minister Mariastella Gelmini; Cimbri delivers closing address.

Milan, Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti attends international motorcycle exhibition EICMA inauguration ceremony (1000 GMT).

((Milan newsroom, +39 02 6612 9507, fax +39 02 801149, milan.newsroom@news.reuters.com))

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............(.PG.MI)

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............(.PL.MI)

FTSE IT allshare index (.FTITLMS)

FTSE Mib index........ (.FTMIB)

FTSE Allstars index... (.FTSTAR)

FTSE Mid Cap index.... (.FTITMC)

Block trades.......... (.BLK.MI)

Stories on Italy......

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

European Equities speed guide...................

FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................(.FTEU3)

DJ STOXX index......................................(.STOXX)

Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................(.PGL.STOXXS)

Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................(.PGL.STOXXES)

Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................(.PGL.FTEU3S)

Top 25 European pct gainers.......................(.PG.PEUR)

Top 25 European pct losers........................(.PL.PEUR)

Main stock markets:

Dow Jones...............(.DJI) Wall Street report .....

Nikkei 225.............(.N225) Tokyo report............

FTSE 100...............(.FTSE) London report...........

Xetra DAX.............(.GDAXI) Frankfurt market stories

CAC-40.................(.FCHI) Paris market stories...

World Indices.....................................

Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........

Western European IPO diary..........................

European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............

Main currency report:...............................

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.