Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 26

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

GENERAL

Italy reported 71 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 85 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 13,764 from 12,448.

(*) POLITICS

The leaders of Italy and France will sign a treaty on Friday to strengthen bilateral ties at a time when European diplomacy is being tested by the departure of German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The Quirinale Treaty is aimed at enhancing cooperation between Paris and Rome in areas including defence, migration, the economy, culture and trade.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases November consumer and business confidence data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 5.0 billion euros new 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Italy's Treasury said on Thursday it would sell up to 5.75 billion euros over 3 bonds on Nov. 30 auction. read more

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM) (TLIT.MI)

Expected to hold extraordinary board meeting on strategy and organisation. read more

Telecom Italia CEO Luigi Gubitosi has told its board that he is ready to step aside if that would help speed up a decision on a takeover approach by U.S. private equity group KKR, sources told Reuters on Thursday. read more

Italy's State lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) will be a long-term investor in infrastructure assets, chief executive Diego Scannapieco said on Thursday, declining to comment when asked about plans for the former phone monopoly. read more

KKR & Co (KKR.N) and CVC Capital Partners are considering teaming up on a bid for Telecom Italia, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday citing people with knowledge of the matter. L1N2SG1HI

(*) The company's board of auditors and risk committee on Thursday assessed a shortfall of 250-300 million euros in the revenues of the soccer rights deal with streaming service DAZN, Il Messaggero reported.

(*) Shareholder Vivendi has found sufficient votes from board members to make Gubitosi step down from his position as Chief Executive, Corriere della Sera reported, with several papers suggesting that the CEO could be stripped of his powers at today's extraordinary meeting, leaving the chairman and board of the phone group to deal with the takeover approach by U.S. private equity group KKR .

(*) The board could opt for a temporary solution with chairman Salvatore Rossi as CEO, Il Messaggero added.

ATLANTIA (ATL.MI)

Italy's state lender CDP will finalise its investment in Atlantia's unit Autostrade per l'Italia by the first quarter of next year, CEO Dario Scannapieco said.

(*) POPOLARE DI SONDRIO (BPSI.MI)

The bank has called an extraordinary board meeting to be held on Friday which should set the date for the shareholders' meeting which will decide the co-operative lender's transformation into a joint-stock company, Il Sole 24 Ore reported, adding this should be scheduled between Dec. 27-31.

CERVED (CERV.MI)

The group's board appointed Aurelio Regina as chairman and Andrea Mignanelli as Chief Executive Officer.

ARISTON HOLDING NV (ARIS.MI)

Italian heating solutions group debuts on Euronext Milan.

AS ROMA (ASR.MI)

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meetings (1700 GMT).

BANCO DESIO (DESI.MI)

Last trading day for saving shares on Friday.

DIARY

Rome, Prime Minister Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron to sign 'Treaty of the Quirinale'; followed by joint news conference (0830 GMT).

Rome, Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly ends meeting (0900 GMT); Justice Minister Marta Cartabia gives speech during the discussion of a report on the fight against corruption; followed by a debate on the situation regarding the migrant crisis on the border between Poland and Belarus; celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions with reports on the growing synergy between international humanitarian law and international human rights.

Rome, Senate Finance and Labour committees meet on fiscal decree (0900 GMT and 1300 GMT).

Milan, Manageritalia starts 97th meeting (0930 GMT); ends on Nov. 27. On Friday Mangeritalia President Mario Mantovani presents report; expected attendees include Minister for the South Mara Carfagna, Equal Oppportunity Minister Elena Bonetti, Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala.

Vatican City, Pope Francis receives French President Emmanuel Macron (0930 GMT).

((Milan newsroom, +39 02 6612 9507, fax +39 02 801149, milan.newsroom@news.reuters.com))

