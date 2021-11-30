Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 30

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

GENERAL

Italy reported 65 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 47 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 7,975 from 12,932.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases Q3 GDP final data (0900 GMT) and October CPI flash data (1000 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 1.5-2.0 billion euros zero coupon BTP bonds due Aug. 1, 2026; 1.75-2.25 billion euros 0.95% BTP bonds due June 1, 2032; 1.0-1.5 billion euros CCTeu bonds due April 15, 2029. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

SNAM (SRG.MI)

Europe's biggest gas pipeline company said on Monday it saw 23 billion euros ($26 billion) of investment opportunities to 2030 as it boosts spending to ready its network for hydrogen and the transition to cleaner energy sources. read more

ENI (ENI.MI)

The Italian energy group is ready to invest more in a nuclear fusion project it feels could be a game-changer in the race to produce limitless clean electricity to power cities and industry, the head of the project at Eni said. read more

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM) (TLIT.MI)

Italy's ruling Democratic Party (PD) has pledged to actively involve the government in deciding the future of TIM the country's biggest phone group which just lost its fourth chief executive in six years, unions said on Monday. read more

ENEL (ENEI.MI)

Europe's biggest utility said on Monday that its head of market Italy Nicola Lanzetta would take over as director of Italy from Dec. 1. It added that Carlo Tamburi is to lead Enel's project for the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) in Italy.

EXOR (EXOR.MI)

The holding company of Italy's Agnelli family holds an investor day after clinching the $9 billion sale of its PartnerRe reinsurer. News conference at 1400 GMT followed by analyst session.

AS ROMA (ASR.MI)

Conference call on Q3 results (1600 GMT).

The Italian Serie A club said on Monday it had confirmed the Oct. 6 appointment of Pietro Berardi as CEO.

DIARY

AlixPartners holds "What are the prospects for recovery in the defence aviation sector?" news conference online (1030 GMT).

Rome, Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) (TIM) Chairman Salvatore Rossi attend a book presentation (1630 GMT).

Rome, "5G ITALY 2021" starts; ends on Dec. 2.

Milan, Hera (HRA.MI) holds news conference to present new NexMeter meter model with CEO Stefano Venier (1015 GMT)

((Milan newsroom, +39 02 6612 9507, fax +39 02 801149, milan.newsroom@news.reuters.com))

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............(.PG.MI)

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............(.PL.MI)

FTSE IT allshare index (.FTITLMS)

FTSE Mib index........ (.FTMIB)

FTSE Allstars index... (.FTSTAR)

FTSE Mid Cap index.... (.FTITMC)

Block trades.......... (.BLK.MI)

Stories on Italy......

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

European Equities speed guide...................

FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................(.FTEU3)

DJ STOXX index......................................(.STOXX)

Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................(.PGL.STOXXS)

Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................(.PGL.STOXXES)

Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................(.PGL.FTEU3S)

Top 25 European pct gainers.......................(.PG.PEUR)

Top 25 European pct losers........................(.PL.PEUR)

Main stock markets:

Dow Jones...............(.DJI) Wall Street report .....

Nikkei 225.............(.N225) Tokyo report............

FTSE 100...............(.FTSE) London report...........

Xetra DAX.............(.GDAXI) Frankfurt market stories

CAC-40.................(.FCHI) Paris market stories...

World Indices.....................................

Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........

Western European IPO diary..........................

European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............

Main currency report:...............................

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.