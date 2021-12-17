KKR to buy Japanese software developer from Orix

The logo of Orix Corp is pictured in Tokyo, Japan April 7, 2015. Picture taken April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Japanese financial services group Orix Corp (8591.T) said on Friday it will sell software developer Yayoi Co to U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co Inc (KKR.N) for an undisclosed amount.

Orix, which bought Yayoi for more than 80 billion yen ($705 million) in 2014, will complete the transaction in March and book a profit of 163.2 billion yen ($1.44 billion) from the sale in the January-March quarter.

Yayoi is a major financial and accounting software provider for Japanese small- and medium-sized firms, best known for its namesake accounting and tax filing software. It had sales of 21 billion yen in the financial year ended in September.

($1 = 113.5500 yen)

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

