LetterOne to donate $150 mln to Ukraine war victims, three directors quit

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - LetterOne, which was co-founded by Russian Mikhail Fridman, said on Monday three more directors had quit the board and the group would donateand divert dividends to those affected by the war in Ukraine in a move it hopes will protect 120,000 jobs.

The European Union slapped sanctions on Fridman last week, something he has vowed to contest. He is the co-founder of LetterOne, or L1, which has long-term investments of more than 25 billion pounds ($33.5 billion) in the technology, energy, health and retail sectors. read more

The investment firm said shareholders would no longer benefit from L1's business activities and would cease to have day-to-day involvement, instead focusing efforts on supporting the businesses which L1 owns or has invested in.

LetterOne said the three directors leaving the company - Ukrainian-Russian German Khan, and Russians Alexey Kuzmichev and Andrei Kosogov - had not been sanctioned but they believed it was the right thing to do.

"LetterOne's shareholders have also agreed that all dividends from LetterOne will be paid to ongoing relief efforts for the foreseeable future," the group said in a statement.

LetterOne said the shareholdings of Fridman and Petr Aven - who has also been sanctioned by the EU - had been frozen indefinitely, and they could not receive dividends. No other L1 shareholder is subject to sanctions, and nor is the firm overall.

LetterOne Chairman Mervyn Davies said the firm would focus on preserving thousands of jobs that the firm's investments have supported.

"The new board and I will focus on protecting the enormous economic and social contribution LetterOne makes. I am also determined to ensure that the 120,000 jobs throughout the UK, U.S. and Europe are protected," he said in a statement.

Reporting by Kate Holton and Alistair Smout, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.