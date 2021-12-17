Malaysia's Supermax to invest $350 mln for first U.S. facility

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Malaysian glove maker Supermax Corp (SUPM.KL) said on Friday it would invest $350 million to start building its first manufacturing facility in the United States.

With the new facility, Supermax said it would be "capable of catering to at least 10 to 15% of the total annual medical glove imports into the United States over the next two to four years".

The facility, which will be built by Supermax's U.S.-based unit Maxter Healthcare Inc on 215 acres in Texas, could meet 20%-25% of demand and consumption in the United States over the next four to six years.

Maxter will build the facility in four phases, each expected to produce 400 million gloves per month, giving the plant an annual production capacity of 19.2 billion pieces of gloves. The first phase will begin production in the last quarter of 2022.

Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

