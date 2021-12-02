Rothschild & Co names Volponi head of wealth management in Italy

MILAN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Rothschild & Co has appointed Paola Volponi, a former UBS manager, as head of wealth management in Italy, the financial advisory firm said in a statement on Thursday.

Before joining UBS (UBSG.S), where she headed the global financial intermediaries segment and the UHNW (Ultra High Net Worth Individuals) one in Italy, Volponi worked in corporate finance and M&A in Milan and London for JP Morgan (JPM.N).

Rothschild & Co has been in Italy for 25 years and launched its wealth management business in Milan in 2014, becoming a fully licensed SIM in 2019.

Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.