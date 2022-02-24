Saudi sovereign fund PIF opens London, NY and Hong Kong offices

DUBAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, said on Thursday it has opened three new subsidiary companies' offices in London, New York and Hong Kong, as the $500 billion fund looks overseas for growth.

"The moves are in line with PIF's continued expansion and will assist in the Fund's future international growth," it said in a statement.

The PIF is at the centre of Saudi Arabia's plans to transform the economy by creating new sectors and diversifying revenues away from oil.

Since becoming a more active investor in 2015, PIF has taken steps to raise its global profile. It took a $3.5 billion stake in Uber Technologies before its public listing and invested $45 billion in Softbank's inaugural technology fund.

It plans to grow its assets under management to $1.07 trillion by the end of 2025, while continuing to create new sectors, companies and jobs, it said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Saeed Azhar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.