SoftBank finalizing $4 bln loan from Apollo-led group - WSJ

Dec 21 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) is finalizing a $4 billion loan from a group led by private equity giant Apollo Global Management (APO.N), the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The loan, to be secured by the Japanese investment giant's second Vision Fund, will be backed by SoftBank's stakes in technology companies, the report said.

SoftBank has experienced rapidly changing fortunes over the last year, with its stock price and portfolio valuations plummeting in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing the group into asset sales.

To add to the conglomerate's woes, its portfolio company Grab Holdings Ltd has seen a 40% slump in stock price since it went public earlier this month. SoftBank's deal to sell British chip technology provider Arm to Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) has also run into regulatory roadblocks.

Apollo and its insurance affiliate, Athene Holding Ltd (ATH.N), will lead the SoftBank loan, and will also be joined by a group of investors including mutual funds, endowments and financial institutions, the report added.

