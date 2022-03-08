SoftBank leads $25 mln investment in Brazilian startup Trela

SAO PAULO, March 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian collective shopping startup Trela announced on Tuesday it has raised $25 million in a funding round led by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) that also included funds from Kaszek Ventures, General Catalyst and Y Combinator.

The platform, created in 2020, allows groups of people to place orders directly with producers through WhatsApp. According to its founders, the model allows groups of residents of a building, for example, to have access to prices 20% to 60% lower than from traditional retailers.

"Delivery is always free, because consumers are at the same delivery point," Trela's co-founder and chief executive, Guilherme Nazareth, said in a statement. The products offered by the platform "are high-value foods and beverages, often handmade, that are only sold by restaurants or premium markets," he added.

According to the startup, the funds raised will be used for geographic expansion and hiring staff. The company did not disclose its valuation after the investment.

Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler

