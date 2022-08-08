1 minute read
SoftBank posts $23 bln loss in first quarter
TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) on Monday posted a 3.16 trillion yen ($23.37 billion) net loss in the April-June quarter.
That compared with profit of 761.5 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.
($1 = 135.2000 yen)
