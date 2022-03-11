Toshiba shareholder Farallon calls on it to solicit buy-out offers

A staff stands in front of a venue of Toshiba Corp's annual general meeting with its shareholders in Tokyo, Japan, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files

TOKYO, March 11 (Reuters) - One of Toshiba Corp's (6502.T) largest shareholders on Friday called on it to solicit buy-out offers, joining a chorus of investors that have opposed the Japanese conglomerate's plan to break itself up.

Farallon Capital Management, a U.S. hedge fund that owns more than 6% of Toshiba, making it the third-largest shareholder, said in a statement it planned to oppose the break-up plan and that Toshiba should solicit privatisation proposals.

It said Toshiba should carefully evaluate private equity interest and continue a strategic review.

Toshiba's top shareholder and two influential proxy advisory firms on Thursday said they opposed the company's plan to split up. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by David Dolan and Sam Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.