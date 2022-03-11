Turkish lira weakens for ninth day, data shows economic woes

Summary

Summary Companies Ukraine conflict fuels inflation, current account worries

Currency 12% weaker in 2022, halved in value within a year

Forecasts on growth, inflation, lira deteriorate

ISTANBUL, March 11 (Reuters) - The lira weakened for a ninth consecutive session on Friday as investors calculated the impact on Turkey of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with data showing a widening current account deficit and rising inflation expectations.

The lira fell as much as 0.7% to 14.9780 against the dollar, half its value a year ago, and bringing its losses since January to 12%.

The leap in energy and commodity prices came as the Ukraine conflict further stoked Turkey's surging inflation, which exceeded 54% in February, and widened its current account deficit. Turkey is heavily dependent on energy imports.

The January deficit, while less than forecast, widened to $7.11 billion - its highest level in four years - from $3.84 billion a month earlier, reflecting the impact of surging energy imports. read more

This threatens to derail President Tayyip Erdogan's new economic plan, which aims to achieve a current account surplus and to keep interest rates low to help boost growth, exports and employment.

Meanwhile factory output growth in January slowed sharply to 7.6% year-on-year, below forecasts and dipping 2.4% from a month earlier after energy supply disruption, data showed.

The negative backdrop also pushed the end-2022 consumer price inflation forecast to 40.47% from $34.06% a month earlier, a central bank survey of market participants showed. The end-2022 lira-dollar forecast jumped to 16.6774 from a prediction of 16.0431 a month earlier.

The Ukraine conflict was also hitting growth expectations. Goldman Sachs lowered its 2022 GDP forecast to 2% from 3%, and its 2023 forecast to 2.5% from 3.5%. It said it also revised its 2022 current account deficit forecast up to 2.8% of GDP from 1.5%.

The lira's 44% slide against the dollar last year was driven by a central bank easing cycle which began in September, slashing its policy rate by 500 basis points to 14%.

Ankara reversed the lira's tumble to a record low of 18.4 on Dec. 20 through big forex market interventions and a scheme to protect lira deposits against depreciation. This also helped keep the lira steady until the Ukraine invasion in late February.

Additional reporting by Jonathan Spicer Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Ece Toksabay and Raissa Kasolowsky

