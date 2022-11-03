UK investors pull $208 million from property funds in October, biggest monthly outflow since June 2021















LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - UK investors withdrew 184 million pounds ($207.66 million) from property funds in October, the biggest monthly outflows since June 2021, funds network Calastone said on Thursday.

From equity funds overall, UK investors withdrew 422 million pounds ($476.27 million), down from a record 2.4 billion pounds in September, Calastone's data showed.

($1 = 0.8861 pounds)

Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft, editing by Sinead Cruise











