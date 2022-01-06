U.S. 30-year mortgage rates rise to highest since spring 2020

NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The average interest rate on the most popular type of U.S. home loan rose to the highest level since May 2020, the housing finance giant Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

The 30-year mortgage rate rose to 3.22% for the week of Jan. 6, from 3.11% one week prior, according to Freddie Mac's primary mortgage market survey.

The rate increase follows indications that the U.S. housing market will see continued high demand and limited supply, while the Federal Reserve may have to raise interest rates sooner than expected due to rising inflation. read more

"With higher inflation, promising economic growth and a tight labor market, we expect rates will continue to rise," Freddie Mac's Chief Economist Sam Khater said in a statement. "The impact of higher rates on purchase demand remains modest so far given the current first-time home buyer growth."

The Federal Reserve said last week it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March and pave the way for three quarter-percentage-point interest rate hikes by the end of 2022. read more

A report from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) on Wednesday showed the volume of mortgage applications decreased over a two-week period, which spanned the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

Separate late December MBA data showed mortgage applications for the week ending Dec. 17 slid to their lowest in nearly two years, another indication that the limited inventory of homes on the market is constraining housing market growth. read more

Overall, however, 2021 was a record year for purchase originations, said Joel Kan, MBA's associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting.

"(The) MBA expects 2022 to be even stronger, with total purchase activity reaching $1.74 trillion," Kan said in a statement.

