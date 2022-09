Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sung Kook (Bill) Hwang, the founder and head of a private investment firm known as Archegos exits the Manhattan federal courthouse in New York City, U.S., April 27, 2022. REUTERS/Shannon

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday set Oct. 10, 2023 as the start date for the trial of Archegos Capital Management founder Bill Hwang on racketeering and fraud charges.

Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York

