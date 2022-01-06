U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP Akamai Technologies, Gitlab, RPM International

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Akamai Technologies, Gitlab and RPM International, on Thursday.

HIGHLIGHTS

Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Thursday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.