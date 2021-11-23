Wells Fargo employees must register vaccine status before next year

NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) told staff on Tuesday that, starting in January, employees are required to register their vaccination status with the firm and get regular COVID-19 tests if they are not vaccinated, according to an internal memo.

The memo, which Reuters viewed and verified with a bank spokesperson, comes as the third largest U.S. bank prepares for employees to return to work in its American offices next year.

Fully vaccinated employees are required to upload a photo of their Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination card to the bank's internal website by Dec. 4.

Employees who have not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine are required to acknowledge in writing on the website that they will take regular tests to confirm they do not have COVID-19.

Wells Fargo continues to encourage, but not require, employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the memo, signed by Wells Fargo's head of human resources Bei Ling.

Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

