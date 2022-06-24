German economy nervous, but no sign of recession for now - Ifo economist

A steel coil receives its number by a worker at the ThyssenKrupp steel plant in Duisburg, Germany January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

BERLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - Angst is growing in the German economy, Europe's largest, but as yet there are no signs of recession, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Friday.

The threat of gas shortages has increased firms' uncertainty but bottlenecks in the industrial and retail sectors have eased slightly, he said. The hospitality industry is hoping for a good summer after the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rene Wagner Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.