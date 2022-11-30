Germany trying to find amicable agreement with U.S. on inflation act
BERLIN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Germany and its European Union partners are trying to find an amicable agreement with the United States on how to deal with the effects of the U.S Inflation Reduction Act on the bloc's industry, said a German government spokesperson on Wednesday.
Talks with the U.S. are aimed at making clear what impact the act will have, and if nothing comes from the discussions, then Europe will have to discuss how to go from there, the spokesperson told a regular government news conference.
