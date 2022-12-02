Germany's RWE signs MoU with Hyphen on green ammonia in Namibia















Dec 2 (Reuters) - RWE (RWEG.DE) and Namibia's Hyphen Hydrogen Energy have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that could see the German utility firm source up to 300,000 tons of green ammonia per year from Namibia, RWE said on Friday.

The company said the project aims to annually produce 1 million tons of green ammonia - a hydrogen derivative that is particularly suitable for transport by ship - by 2027.

Reporting by Tristan Chabba and Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk Editing by Miranda Murray











