Germany's Scholz welcomes Biden's openness to tweaking U.S. inflation act

U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attend the official welcome to the G7 leaders summit at Bavaria's Schloss Elmau castle, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany June 26, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool

BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed comments by U.S. President Joe Biden that he is open to tweaking the Inflation Reduction Act that has raised fears in Europe of losing investment.

A customs agreement for industry between the United States and European Union is better than a subsidy race, added the spokesperson at a regular government news conference on Friday.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More

