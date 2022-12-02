Germany's Scholz welcomes Biden's openness to tweaking U.S. inflation act
BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed comments by U.S. President Joe Biden that he is open to tweaking the Inflation Reduction Act that has raised fears in Europe of losing investment.
A customs agreement for industry between the United States and European Union is better than a subsidy race, added the spokesperson at a regular government news conference on Friday.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.