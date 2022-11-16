Biden calls UK closest ally and closest friend in meeting with PM Sunak















NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday Britain was America's closest ally and closest friend, during his first face-to-face meeting with Rishi Sunak since he became British Prime Minister.

Meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Sunak said the partnership between the two countries was unique and their values and interests were aligned.

Reporting by Nandita Bose Writing by Ed Davies Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor











