Biden calls UK closest ally and closest friend in meeting with PM Sunak

U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attend an emergency meeting of leaders at the G20 summit following the overnight missile strike by a Russian-made rocket on Poland, November 16, 2022 in Bali, Indonesia. Leon Neal/Pool via Reuters

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday Britain was America's closest ally and closest friend, during his first face-to-face meeting with Rishi Sunak since he became British Prime Minister.

Meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Sunak said the partnership between the two countries was unique and their values and interests were aligned.

