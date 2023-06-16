Investors pile into equities for third straight week - Barclays

The Barclays logo is seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration
The Barclays logo is seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration taken June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Investors poured money into equities for the third consecutive week in the latest week, according to data cited by Barclays on Friday, as a number of central banks including the Federal Reserve signaled more rate hikes are in the pipeline.

Equity funds received $22 billion of inflows in the latest week, Barclays said citing EPFR data, the largest inflow since November 2022, taking total inflows for the year to close to $50 billion.

Money markets funds saw outflows of $38 billion after seven weeks of inflows, but year-to-date inflows were still around $800 billion, Barclays said.

Reporting by Samuel Indyk; Editing by Amanda Cooper

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next