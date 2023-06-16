Investors pile into equities for third straight week - Barclays















LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Investors poured money into equities for the third consecutive week in the latest week, according to data cited by Barclays on Friday, as a number of central banks including the Federal Reserve signaled more rate hikes are in the pipeline.

Equity funds received $22 billion of inflows in the latest week, Barclays said citing EPFR data, the largest inflow since November 2022, taking total inflows for the year to close to $50 billion.

Money markets funds saw outflows of $38 billion after seven weeks of inflows, but year-to-date inflows were still around $800 billion, Barclays said.

Reporting by Samuel Indyk; Editing by Amanda Cooper











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.